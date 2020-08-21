Jersey Mike’s Subs to open new location in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Jersey Mike’s Subs announced plans to open a new location in Tucson starting Aug. 26.
This will be the company’s sixth location that you can visit at 98 W. River Road. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at (520) 849-5468.
Franchise owners Duane Layton and Alicia Rosenfield will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Aug. 30 to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. Customers with a special fundraising coupon may make a minimum $2 contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
Based on guidance from the CDC and public health authorities, to start, Jersey Mike’s dining room will be open at 50 percent capacity with socially distant tables inside. Outdoor seating is also available.
Guests can continue to place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery is also available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.
For more information, please visit www.jerseymikes.com.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.