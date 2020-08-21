Kidnapping investigation in Cochise County, Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020 at approximately 9:00 am, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a reported kidnapping at a residence in Mescal, east of Benson.
Deputies, detectives and medical personnel responded to a residence and located a 27-year-old female. She appeared to be confused, had several visible cuts, abrasions, bruises and other physical trauma and had minimal clothing.
The woman told investigators she was getting gas at a convenience store near Grant Road in Tucson at approximately 9:30 on Tuesday night when two men approached her. The woman advised that she does not remember much after that, until she woke up in an unknown location.
When she saw a way out, she reportedly ran an unknown distance to a residence where she banged on the door until the homeowner answered and called 911.
The victim then directed detectives to the home where she woke up before being transported to a Tucson hospital for treatment.
A search warrant has been obtained and served at the home where the victim woke up, and evidence was collected. Investigations also lead detectives to a second residence in the area, where additional items were collected for evidence.
Contact was made with the Tucson Police Department to report the incident, while Cochise County detectives went to obtain evidence from the convenience store in Tucson.
TPD and the CCSO are working collaboratively in the investigation.
A Stolen Vehicle Report has also been issued for her missing vehicle.
The investigation is being continued and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
