Secretary of State certifies Prop. 207 and Prop. 208, General Elections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is official. The Arizona Secretary of State has completed the statewide initiative processing for the propositions that will appear on the General Elections’ ballot.
Proposition 207, also known as The Smart and Safe Arizona Act, would allow limited possession of marijuana, use and cultivation by adults 21 and older. The act would also amend criminal penalties associated with possession. Public use would still be banned. In addition, a 16 percent excise tax would be imposed for sales to fund public programs, authorize regulations and expunge marijuana- related offenses.
Proposition 2018, known as The Invest in Education Act, would impose a 3.5 percent tax surcharge on taxable annual income over $250,000 for single persons or married persons filing separately- or $500,000 for married persons filing separately- or %500,000 for married persons filing jointly or heads of household, to increase funding for public education.
The Secretary of State’s Office reviewed over 145,000 initiative petition sheets for the November elections, containing over 2.1 million signature lines.
The county recorders completed their signature verification and returned the certification report to the Secretary of State’s Office. Upon receipt of each county’s certification report for an initiative, the Secretary of State’s Office calculated the sample’s validity rate, which was used to project whether the initiative contained sufficient valid signatures. Prop. 207 and 208 met the constitutionally required minimum signature threshold, survived court challenges, and were certified for the General Election ballot.
