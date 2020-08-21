Tucson begins phased plan by reopening ramadas and some sports courts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Relief from the summer sun came back Friday as some shady ramadas in Tucson re-opened.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the city to close most of its facilities in April.
Tucson began its phased reopening plan Friday by taking the tape down on small ramadas, playgrounds and some sports courts.
“In order to open, especially the playgrounds because we know that is where the kids are going to be attracted, we had to have the new infection rates in the community be on the decline and be lower,” said interim Parks and Recreation Director Tim Thomure. “We’ve seen that over the last couple of weeks and we’ve been working really closely with Pima County Health Department to really make these decisions with the pandemic in mind.”
While large ramadas are still closed, crews removed the caution tape from some small ramadas and installed new signage, which advises people to wear face coverings and keep groups to 10 people or less.
In addition, all park restrooms, horseshoe pits, and outdoor sports courts including tennis, racquetball, handball bocce, badminton, and sand volleyball have re-opened.
Tennis and pickleball is limited to four participants on the court. All others will be limited to 10 participants per court.
Sports field have remained open, however reservations have not been permitted.
Now, all existing sports field reservations for practices will be honored.
New field reservations will be open to user groups for league practices with a maximum of 10 people. No games or tournaments will be allowed at this time.
On Monday, Aug. 24, Tucson will remove caution tape and put up signage at playgrounds. Playgrounds will be cleaned and inspected daily.
“We have the great people here at Tucson Parks and Recreation, and we have some contractors who are going to be help us out because it is a big task to get out to over 100 playgrounds every day, seven days a week before they are being used,” Thomure said.
Thomure said 16 to 20 people will be tasked with inspecting each playground every morning, and then spray the structures with a disinfectant.
Thomure said the contractors are being paid by funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
“The protocol that we are doing is something we are only dong because of COVID. That makes it eligible to use some of that money from the federal government,” Thomure said.
Recreation centers, lobbies, basketball courts, splash pads and pools will remain closed.
“We are not ready as a community to have indoor activities, to have our senior centers open. The pandemic is still very much with us and community spread is still a concern,” Thomure said.
Thomure said they are working with the health department to determine the best way and time to open basketball courts and pools.
City officials strongly advise all groups to have no more than 10 people, stay six feet away from anyone they do not live with, stay home if feeling sick, and follow all other CDC guidelines to keep safe.
Every person in Tucson over the age of five is required to wear a face covering in a public setting where continuous physical distancing is difficult.
Signage will be in place at all playgrounds and ramadas reminding the community of the CDC guidelines they should follow when visiting a park.
