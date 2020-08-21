UAPD warns of scammers pretending to be campus officials

On Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:52 a.m., two UArizona employees contacted UAPD to report having received calls from an individual identifying himself as an official from UAPD. Both employees were told they had outstanding criminal charges. The caller requested the employees’ personal financial information to avoid taking any further action. In both incidents, the employees reported the suspect(s) were able to “spoof,” or electronically mask their caller ID and made it look like the call was originating from an official UAPD number.