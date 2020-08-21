UAPD warns of scammers pretending to be campus officials

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department is investigating reports of University of Arizona employees being contacted by scammers identifying themselves as UAPD officials.
On Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:52 a.m., two UArizona employees contacted UAPD to report having received calls from an individual identifying himself as an official from UAPD. Both employees were told they had outstanding criminal charges. The caller requested the employees’ personal financial information to avoid taking any further action. In both incidents, the employees reported the suspect(s) were able to “spoof,” or electronically mask their caller ID and made it look like the call was originating from an official UAPD number.
Fortunately, both employees recognized this as a scam and did not provide any personal information. These incidents are actively being investigated by the UAPD Investigations Unit.
As a reminder to our community: at no time will law enforcement contact a member of the public to request or demand personal information or payments in exchange for any service over the phone or by email. If you receive a call from anyone requesting personal information, even if the number appears to be from a legitimate organization, hang up immediately. Call 911 if you are the victim of one of these scams.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call UAPD at 621-8273. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the UAPD tip line at 621-TIPS (8477) or 88-CRIME.
