UArizona confirms around 20 COVID-19 cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona has already spotted positive cases of COVID-19 on their campus. They said it’s to be expected as hundreds of students have moved onto the campus.
Ethan Elasser, a freshman at the U of A, and his friends were all tested before moving in this week. So far about 20 cases have been confirmed. He and his friends, also freshmen, they’re not too concerned.
“It’s a little bit concerning, but I feel like there’s so many rules…that they’re keeping us safe,” said Elasser.
Students are isolated if they come back positive. UArizona said they have tested around 6,000 students and said their positivity rate is pretty good for now.
“Anything under one percent is pretty darn good, and gives you the confidence that most people you’re going to run into don’t have the virus,” said Dr. David Harris, Health Science biorepository, UArizona.
Dr. Harris said it is still important to wear a mask and follow guidelines. Sharon Green was moving her sophomore daughter in on Friday, and said they are taking precautions, but cases are to be expected.
“I’m not overly concerned because I think we’re going to see that, we’ve got kids coming from all over the country,” said Green.
The question is—how long cases will stay low.
“It doesn’t take a lot of time to get everything back to normal, but it takes even less time for things to get out of control again,” said Dr. Harris.
The University said if there is another large spike, classes could move online. Friday, more than 850 students moved in on campus. Classes start on Monday.
