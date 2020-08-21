UArizona researchers seek to understand relationship among endometriosis, infertility, stroke in women

Despite a disproportionate burden in women, stroke is particularly understudied in relation to endometriosis and infertility, she points out. Moreover, very few studies have investigated the role of endometriosis in the presence and absence of infertility. Therefore, this study provides an opportunity to investigate endometriosis and infertility as a marker of stroke risk using data from more than 116,000 women in the Nurses’ Health Study II. These women were enrolled in 1989 and contacted every two years to collect detailed information on a variety of health and lifestyle factors. A paper based on that research found that women who experienced endometriosis also were: