Upcoming free saliva-based COVID-19 testing, Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services has partnered with Arizona State University to launch several testing sites providing free saliva diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in high-need under-served communities.
The tests are by appointment only. No walk-ins. Children under 8 years old cannot receive saliva tests.
If you’re looking to get screened for COVID-19 through this service, here is where you can go.
Sunday August 23, 2020
- Ellie Towne Community Center – 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, Tucson 85705
- 7:00AM – 12:00PM
- Agency code: PM1jKpGr8
Wednesday August 26, 2020
- Ellie Towne Community Center – 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, Tucson 85705
- 7:00AM – 12:00PM
- Agency code: PM1jKpGr8
Friday August 28, 2020
- Ellie Towne Community Center – 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, Tucson 85705
- 7:00AM – 12:00PM
- Agency code: PM1jKpGr8
Sunday August 30, 2020
- Ellie Towne Community Center – 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, Tucson 85705
- 7:00AM – 12:00PM
- Agency code: PM1jKpGr8
You’ll have to sign up for an account through the ASU testing portal by clicking [HERE] and enter the agency code when prompted. You will receive a QR code which you must bring to the testing site. You will be notified through email or text when results are ready.
To view other free testing sites in Tempe and Glendale, click [HERE].
