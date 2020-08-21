Update: List of Tucson business approved to open by AZDHS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of Tuesday, Aug. 21, more than 1,100 businesses across Arizona have submitted applications to the Arizona Department of Health Services to reopen.
So far, 95 of those applications have been approved by AZDHS and 200 have been denied. Here is a list of businesses in Tucson that have been granted permission to resume operations.
*This page will be updated as new information is available. For specific reopening dates, contact each business individually.
Theatres:
- Invisible Theater at 1400 N 1st Ave
Gyms:
-Orangetheory Fitness, at 9170 N Silverbell Rd.
-Orangetheory Fitness, at 7057 N Oracle Rd.
-Orangetheory Fitness, at 5575 E River Rd.
-Orangetheory Fitness, at 2501 E Grant Rd.
-Orangetheory Fitness, at 6307 E Broadway Blvd.
- CrossFit 646, at 75 West River Rd.
- CrossFit 646, North, at 8591 N. Silverbell Rd.
Earlier in August, AZDHS released benchmarks and requirements for businesses that were ordered to close by Governer Doug Ducey. While the executive order remains in effect, there are guidelines for a phased reopening as the number of COVID-19 cases begins to decline.
There are two key components to resuming business operations:
1. Quality of the establishment’s implementation of COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
2. Level of spread occurring in the community, outlined in these three benchmarks:
- Two weeks below 100 cases per 100,000
- Two weeks with percent positivity below 10%
- Two weeks with hospital visits due to COVID-like illness below 10%
