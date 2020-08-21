USPS launches election website to provide information about voting by mail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Postal Service has launched an informational website to answer voters’ questions about voting by mail.
As many states choose to expand mail-in voting options and with a likely increase in demand among postal customers to participate in elections through the mail, the Postal Service recognized a need for the update to its website. The site will serve both voting customers seeking information and election officials seeking resources.
For domestic voters, the website provides links to federal election resources as well as links to state-specific resources. For overseas and military voters, the site provides additional information, including links to resources supporting their election participation.
The site also highlights what the Postal Service views as the most critical information for voters who request or cast a mail-in ballot:
- Voters must comply with local jurisdictions’ requirements
- Voters are urged to start the process early
To allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, the Postal Service recommends that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days before the election date. According to the Pima County Recorder’s Office, the last day to request an early ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election is Oct. 23, only 11 days before the election.
The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week before their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials. The Pima County Recorders Office currently recommends voters mail their ballots by Oct. 27. As the election approaches, voters should confirm the latest information about deadlines and other requirements with their local election officials.
The Election Mail site also provides resources for state and local election officials to make the elections a success. The site guides election officials in contacting Postal Service personnel to discuss how they can design their mailings in a manner that comports with postal regulations, improves mail piece visibility and ensures efficient processing as well as timely delivery. The site also provides links to information distributed to 11,500 election officials earlier this year.
In making the announcement on Friday, Aug. 21, the Postal Service said it can fully handle and deliver the anticipated increase in Election Mail volume and is continuing to coordinate with state and local election officials through November.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.