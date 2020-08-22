AEA calls on Ducey for statewide school safety plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Aug. 21, 2020, The Arizona Education Association sent a letter to Gov. Ducey saying a statewide safety plan should be implemented to all schools in Arizona, in response to COVID-19.
The plan should mandate wearing masks on campus and inside buses.
They say notification strategies on COVID-19 cases at schools should also go into effect.
The AEA suggests that high-stake standardized testing for students should also cancel in all schools- and more flexibility on required instruction hours should be allowed.
“According to both state and county metrics designed by health experts, not a single Arizona school district is at ‘minimal’ risk. In the absence of a statewide plan, district leaders increasingly feel pressured to readmit thousands of educators and students back to school buildings across Arizona regardless of community.”
The AEA said a statewide plan must include targeted funding to address this dangerous situation as these shortages will only worsen once students and teachers are brought back.
For a full view of the AEA’s letter to the governor, click [HERE].
