Authorities searching for gas station shooting suspects, Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At about 1:45 a.m. on Friday, June 26 in Phoenix, shots were fired toward a group of people at a Chevron gas station parking on West McDowell Road.
Authorities say an unidentified suspect shot at the group from within the vehicle, then fled the scene. The vehicle was a Honda Pilot, either blue or grey.
The report doesn’t specify the amount of people in the group, but there were injuries. Fortunately, none were life-threatening.
The suspects are an Hispanic male, 25, wearing a white t-shirt, and another HIspanic male of the same age wearing a button-up and a cap.
Anyone with information about this event, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
