Authorities searching for gas station shooting suspects, Phoenix
2 suspects of a shooting in Phoenix at a gas station parking lot. (Source: Silent Witness)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 22, 2020 at 9:25 AM MST - Updated August 22 at 9:25 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At about 1:45 a.m. on Friday, June 26 in Phoenix, shots were fired toward a group of people at a Chevron gas station parking on West McDowell Road.  

Authorities say an unidentified suspect shot at the group from within the vehicle, then fled the scene. The vehicle was a Honda Pilot, either blue or grey.

The report doesn’t specify the amount of people in the group, but there were injuries. Fortunately, none were life-threatening.

The suspects are an Hispanic male, 25, wearing a white t-shirt, and another HIspanic male of the same age wearing a button-up and a cap.

Anyone with information about this event, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

