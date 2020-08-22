FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday is still shaping up to be the better day for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The heat returns next week with an excessive heat watch going into effect.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures have been in the upper-90s through most of the afternoon. Despite the “cooler” weather, dew points are in the 60s...so much for “dry” heat! Big changes as we head into next week as high pressure builds back in limiting our thunderstorm chances and causing our temperatures to flirt with records once again.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 70s. 20% chance for isolated showers and storms.
SUNDAY: 30% chance for scattered showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 103F.
MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high of 108F under mainly sunny skies. Excessive heat watch in place.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107F. 10% chance for showers and storms. Excessive heat watch expires Tuesday evening.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 107F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 107F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.
