Scottsdale man accused of killing his wife who he believed was poisoning him

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 22-year-old Scottsdale man faces a murder charge after allegedly admitting that he shot and killed his wife during a fight at their home.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Officers arrested Elijah Coffman outside his apartment complex near Scottsdale Road and Princess Boulevard. Police found the body of his wife, also 22, in the master bedroom closet of couple's apartment. Police said it looked like she had been shot in the back of her head. They also said there was a gun on the floor next to her.
According to court documents, Coffman said he and his wife moved to Arizona for a fresh start after some struggles in their relationship. He had accused her of poisoning him and of cheating, allegations she denied.
The probable cause for arrest statement says Coffman told detectives he had been having mood swings, anxiety, and stress, for which he was seeking medical attention. Coffman reportedly said he noticed that the medications he was prescribed sometimes stopped working, and when that happened, his symptoms were extreme and unpredictable.
According to court documents, Coffman believed his wife, whose name has not been released, was poisoning him. He told police he went to the hospital after she claimed him that she had put electrolytes in his water. He then said she only told him that so he would go to the hospital.
Police say what Coffman told officers on the scene does not match what he later told detectives during their interview. According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Coffman told officers at the scene that he shoved his wife into the closet and shot the wall to scare her. "After he pulled the trigger he realized he shot her, but claimed he was not sure if he shot her in the neck or head as he did not want to look," reads the probable cause statement.
Police say that during the interview, he said he shot her after she pushed him. "Elijah stated that he shoved her back which knocked her onto the closet floor and he shot her," court documents read. Police say Coffman also told them that he checked for a pulse and saw that his wife had been shot in the head.
Coffman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon.
