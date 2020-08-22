TFD responds to structure fire, Glenn Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Saturday, Aug. 22, the Tucson Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 200 block of Glenn Street, between Balboa and Castro Avenues.
Videos and photos show massive clouds of black smoke, as TFD manages to put the fire under control.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at about 3:15 p.m. Fire engines were first on scene at 2:43 p.m.
The fire was initially called in as a brush fire, but quickly upgraded to structure-status.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
