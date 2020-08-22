TPD investigating shooting on Behan Street, south of Benson Highway

Officers seized two guns used by the suspect during the firing. (Source: TPD)
By Joshua Morales | August 22, 2020 at 3:58 PM MST - Updated August 22 at 3:58 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department detectives are on scene investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier today on the 3100 block of East Behan Street, south of Benson Highway.

Officers seized 2 guns used by the suspect, who was shot during the firing. He was transported to a Tucson hospital with life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured in the event.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

