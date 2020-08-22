TPD investigating shooting on Behan Street, south of Benson Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department detectives are on scene investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier today on the 3100 block of East Behan Street, south of Benson Highway.
Officers seized 2 guns used by the suspect, who was shot during the firing. He was transported to a Tucson hospital with life threatening injuries.
No officers were injured in the event.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.