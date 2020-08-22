Update: Salt, Gin and Griffin wildfires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of Saturday, Aug. 22, the Salt, Gin and Griffin Fires have burned almost 32,000 acres of land, all together. All three wildfires remain at zero-percent containment.
Salt Fire: Today crews will concentrate on keeping fire from moving west toward Wheatfields, and keep the fire east of Pinal Creek and west of Highway 188. Firefighters are also working to protect structures, mine infrastructure and power lines.
Winds are expected to be from the southwest from 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon with the possibility of strong outflow winds from thunderstorms in the evening up to 30 mph. Higher humidity levels around 30 percent are anticipated today.
Gin Fire: Crews are providing point protection for important values at risk. They are scouting and planning for potential containment lines focusing on holding the fire west of Highway 60.
Temperatures will exceed 95 degrees and there is a potential for gusty winds. Thunderstorms over Mongollon Rim is likely, which will increase fire behavior. Growth is expected to the north towards Wood Springs Wash and Syacamore Canyon as well as east towards Highwayy 60.
Griffin Fire: Today crews will scout and assess options on the eastern edge and work to protect the Griffin Ranch northeast of the fire.
Winds are expected to be from the southwest from 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon with the possibility of strong outflow winds from thunderstorms in the evening up to 30 mph. Higher humidity levels around 30 percent are anticipated today.
All three fires are in proximity of each other.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office and Gila County Emergency Management have recommended the following areas be placed on “Go” Evacuation Status:
-Areas on both sides of State Route 188 from Bixby Road to the 188 / 288 Junction. Including all of Wheatfields.
The following communities remain on “Set” Evacuation Status:
-Roosevelt Estates
-Roosevelt Resort
-Rockhouse
-Spring Creek
-Hay Hook
-Quail Run
