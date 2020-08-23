ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning issued Monday through Tuesday evening

ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning issued Monday through Tuesday evening
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM MST - Updated August 23 at 5:37 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Monday, Aug. 24 and 25, when temperatures are expected to reach up to 113 degrees in parts of southern Arizona.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 70s. 30 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

MONDAY (ACTION DAY): 20 percent chance for showers and storms with a high of 108F under mainly sunny skies. Excessive heat warning in place.

TUESDAY (ACTION DAY): Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106F. 10 percent chance for showers and storms. Excessive heat warning expires at 8pm.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 106F.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F. 10 percent chance for showers and storms.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F. 10 percent chance for showers and storms.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.