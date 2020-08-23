FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat returns as our storm chances wind down by the middle of next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will strengthen slowing our thunderstorm development next week. Near-record breaking temperatures return Monday and Tuesday with highs ranging from 106-108F.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 70s. 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high of 108F under mainly sunny skies. Excessive heat warning in place.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106F. 10% chance for showers and storms. Excessive heat warning expires at 8pm.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 106F.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
