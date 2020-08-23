Invest In Ed to appear on November Ballot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Supreme Court approved Invest in Ed to appear on the November ballot. If passed by voters, the measure would raise $940 million for education in Arizona.
"I'm happy, I'm elated, I can't wait till the ballot is dropped and people can make up their minds," said Margaret Chaney, the Tucson Education Association President.
The Invest in Ed measure proposes a tax-surcharge for high-income earners or single people making over $250,000 and joint households making more than $500,000.
"Anywhere in the state you're going to find a shortage of teachers, the reason for the shortage is not that people no longer want to become teachers," Chaney said. "The reason for the shortage is you're not paying them enough."
If approved, half of the money would go towards teachers’ salaries and 25 percent would go to Ed-support professionals. Chaney said, now more than ever, money is needed for education.
“The pandemic unfortunately is showing clearly the disparities between districts as well as among our families and communities,” she said. “Please, please this is much needed.”
