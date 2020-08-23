TDOT plans two bicycle boulevard projects in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Department of Transportation as inviting the community to join a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 to discuss bicycle boulevard designs.
TDOT currently has designs being considered for University Blvd between Stone Avenue and 4th Avenue as well as Treat Avenue.
The next virtual town hall meeting on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., will discuss plans for a University Blvd route.
You can take an online survey for this design HERE.
To learn more about the 3rd Street and Treat Avenue Bicycle Boulevards projects, click HERE.
