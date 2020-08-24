Arizona adopts new rule for reporting COVID-19 in schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new rule will require more facilities with children to report outbreaks of COVID-19 to their local health departments.
On Monday August 24th, the Arizona Department of Health Services issued an emergency measure requiring schools, child care centers and shelters to report outbreaks of COVID-19 to their local health departments. The rule applies to public schools, charter schools, and K-12 private schools as well as child care establishments and shelters. AZDHS defines an outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period among individuals who are epidemiologically linked, do not share a household, and are not close contacts of each other in another setting.
AZDHS says those facilities already are required to report to their local health departments cases of communicable diseases including mumps, measles, and chickenpox.
State health workers have already developed guidance for reopening schools for in-person classes. As of August 24, no southern Arizona counties were meeting the benchmarks, which include a two week decline in the number of cases or two weeks with new case rates below 100 per 100,000; two weeks with less than 7 percent positivity, and two weeks with hospital visits due to COVID-like illness below 10 percent.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.