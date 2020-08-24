Arizona adopts new rule for reporting COVID-19 in schools

On Monday August 24th, the Arizona Department of Health Services issued an emergency measure requiring schools, child care centers and shelters to report outbreaks of COVID-19 to their local health departments. The rule applies to public schools, charter schools, and K-12 private schools as well as child care establishments and shelters. AZDHS defines an outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period among individuals who are epidemiologically linked, do not share a household, and are not close contacts of each other in another setting.