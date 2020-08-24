Border agents arrest convicted sex offender trying to re-enter into U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents at Eagle Pass Station in Texas arrested a convicted sex offender, Aug. 18, 2020.
Agents apprehended 44-year-old Adrian Guzman-Romero, a citizen of Mexico, after they say he entered the United States illegally.
During processing, records checks revealed he was convicted in 2016 of sexual battery upon a person 12 or older but under 18 years of age, attempted lewd or lascivious molestation and use of a computer to seduce or solicit a child, officials say.
Guzman-Romero was sentenced to 390 days incarceration, two years of probation, in Sarasota, Florida and was ordered deported by an immigration judge. He was subsequently removed from the United States in 2019.
As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
