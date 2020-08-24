Concern over unreported child abuse as schools start remotely

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many schools start online, child advocates are concerned about what’s going unseen and unreported.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) says it’s seen a significant drop in calls of neglect and abuse.
Judge Peter Hochuli says he’s seen hundreds of child abuse cases during his decades of working in juvenile law. However, the Presiding Judge of the Pima County Juvenile Court says he is still horrified by the trauma so many children experience.
“People are generally surprised by all the different things that can happen,” Hochuli said. “Dirty house cases to actual physical abuse, emotional abuse, substance abuse.”
Often, teachers are the first ones to intervene. DCS says educators make up one of the largest groups of those who report cases.
In a world of distance, some fear there’s a disconnect.
“I think there is always a concern that children that aren’t seen in the community are – or could be – more at risk of abuse or neglect,” said Amy Brandhuber, the Program Supervisor for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
While homeless youth and children in foster care are being offered a place to learn this fall, most Pima County children are enrolled in remote learning.
During full in-person instruction, DCS receives about 4,000 reports of child abuse a month. Since March, it’s received about 3,000 reports a month.
Officials say this just means children are suffering in the shadows.
Hochuli says the number of severe cases; the ones that make it to court, has remained pretty much the same.
“Clearly, the stress that parents encounter every day, much less during a time of the COVID-19 crisis, is a major factor [in increasing the risk of abuse],” he said. “I don’t think we will ever know what the [full] impact of COVID-19 has on the number of cases that we have.”
DCS says virtual learning has made it harder for educators to spot victims, however, they are trained to look for signs of withdrawal and behavioral changes. Unexplained burns, bruises, broken bones, or black eyes can also be indicators of abuse.
Hochuli says anyone can make a difference.
“In some cases, it’s the neighbor next door that makes the call, it may be someone that just sees the family on the street,” he said. “We want everyone to be aware and to be looking. Turning your head and walking away puts children at risk.”
If you suspect a child is being mistreated, please call the child abuse hotline at 1-888-SOS-CHILD (1-888-767-2445).
Pima County is still in desperate need of CASA volunteers. For information on how to become a lifeline for a child, click HERE.
