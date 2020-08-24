Dozens of safety protocols are in place as UA begins classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The University of Arizona officially began the fall semester on Monday.
This will be the University's biggest test to date as staff members work to keep students and faculty safe during the pandemic.
As students return, they can expect some changes.
With outdoor, open-air tents set up for students to use, signage on the buildings, and thousands of sneeze guards and hand sanitizer dispensers in place to keep germs from spreading, the campus looks anything but normal.
Only about 5,000 students will step foot in classrooms over the next few weeks, but as they do, officials have broken the main campus into 10 zones.
Each zone has a project manager to monitor it and make sure it's up to health standards.Assistant Vice President of Facilities Management Chris Kopach said they've even created a custodial team they're calling "The Germ Busters".This team will be available 24/7 for COVID-19 calls. If there's a possible infected area, the team will respond and clean the space within an hour.Again, this is the biggest test of the year and staff members said they're looking to ace it by keeping everyone safe.
"Making sure they have everything from sneeze guards to personal protective equipment, signage, everything they need to get this campus up and running. We want to keep your students safe. We take it very seriously," Kopach said.
Kopach added that over 1,000 sneeze guards and 3,000 hand sanitizer dispensers are in place across campus. You can find them in just about every entrance, classroom, and dorm.
A disinfecting station, with over 5,000 spray bottles, is also in place for staff and faculty to use.
