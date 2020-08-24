FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the heat.... again!

By Stephanie Waldref | August 24, 2020 at 4:06 AM MST - Updated August 24 at 4:09 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will strengthen slowing our thunderstorm development this week. Record breaking temperatures return Monday and Tuesday with highs ranging from 107-109F. Storm chances look to go up by the weekend which should cool our temps down closer to average.

MONDAY: Excessive heat warning goes into effect at 10AM. 20% chance for showers and storms with a high of 109F under mainly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Excessive heat warning expires at 8pm. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107F. 20% chance for showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F. 30% chance for showers and storms.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F. 30% chance for showers and storms.

