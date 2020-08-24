Man driving go-kart on Mesa street dies in car collision

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Mesa police say a man died after the go-kart he was riding in was hit by a car.
Authorities say the collision occurred Sunday, Aug. 23, around 3:30 a.m. as the 28-year-old man was traveling in a curb lane on Broadway Road near Williams, west of Gilbert Road.
A BMW in the same lane struck the go-kart rider from behind.
The go-kart rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing any protective equipment like a helmet.
The go-kart had no flags or lights to increase visibility on the road.
Police say the driver of the BMW showed no signs of impairment. The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.