Phoenix police arrest 4 during Sunday night protest downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Four people were arrested Sunday night at a protest in downtown Phoenix.
The “We All We Got Protest” started around 6:30 p.m. Police said one of the people arrested, 26-year-old Brandon Valentine, is known to them. Valentine was recognized driving around in a 2015 Toyota RAV4 in the area.
According to Arizona Family, he was on their radar in connection with an alleged aggravated assault on a police officer while at a protest earlier this year. Officers stopped him near Sixth Avenue and Monroe Street right before 7 p.m.
Authorities told Arizona Family that officers who approached Valentine’s vehicle saw the passenger, 22-year-old Ryan Tice, close the glove box. Tice was also on their radar for alleged crimes at another protest, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Officers reportedly found one handgun in the glove box and second one in the center console. Tice may also face weapon charges depending on the conditions of his release. Both men were taken into custody and the vehicle impounded.
The third person arrested was 40-year-old Richard Callan, who also was wanted for an aggravated assault on a police officer at a previous protest. Police said Callan initially ran when officers tried to arrest him, but they caught up with him and took him into custody without further incident. He's facing a charge of resisting arrest in addition to the earlier alleged assault.
The final arrest was 25-year-old Survana Ratnam, who allegedly threw a water bottle at a patrol vehicle. According to police, she swung an umbrella at the officers as they approached her, cutting the hand of one of them. She was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer.
Police did not declare an unlawful assembly at the protest and said there was no property damage during the event, Arizona Family reported.
To read the full article by Arizona Family, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.