Phoenix police arrest 4 during Sunday night protest downtown

Authorities told Arizona Family that officers who approached Valentine’s vehicle saw the passenger, 22-year-old Ryan Tice, close the glove box. Tice was also on their radar for alleged crimes at another protest, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Officers reportedly found one handgun in the glove box and second one in the center console. Tice may also face weapon charges depending on the conditions of his release. Both men were taken into custody and the vehicle impounded.