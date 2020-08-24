Police: One dead, two hurt in Lexington, Ky., mall shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Lexington police confirm one man is dead after a shooting at Fayette Mall. The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store, WKYT reported.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says at least three people were shot and were taken to the hospital. Police later confirmed one of the male victims had died. The victim’s name will be released once next of kin is notified.
Police say it does not appear that the shooting was random, and it’s possible the suspect and deceased victim knew each other.
The Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit searched and eventually cleared the mall.
Fayette Mall posted on social media that it would be open for normal business hours Monday after closing for the day on Sunday.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at (859) 258-3600.
