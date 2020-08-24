Remains found along Arizona Trail near Redington Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death of a man found who was found on the Arizona Trail on Monday, Aug. 24.
The man’s remains were found Monday morning as a sheriff’s department made routine training flight over the area, according to a news release.
The remains have not been identified but appear to match the description of a man who was reported hiking in the area yesterday.
Another hiker called deputies after a man on the trail asked them for water. The caller gave the man water and reported him to the department, according to the release, but said he didn’t seem to be in distress.
Deputies and a park ranger searched the area for the man yesterday but didn’t find him.
This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
