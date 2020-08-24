Report: Data shows Labor Day to be third deadliest holiday for drivers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Labor Day holiday is approaching, and historically the holiday is the third deadliest holiday for drivers, according to a report by AutoInsurance.org.
After being cooped up at home during the pandemic, many people could venture out on Labor Day to explore Arizona’s hot spots even as the World Health Organization recommends continued social distancing.
AutoInsurance.org analyzed data from several government agencies to determine the deadliest holidays for driving and looked at mobility data during the pandemic to better understand how fatal accidents could be impacted during the Labor Day weekend.
The study found Labor Day sees an average of 443 fatal accidents each year. From 2016 to 2018, there were 1,338 fatal crashes in the United States during Labor Day weekend.
You can view the full study here: The Deadliest Holidays for Driving
