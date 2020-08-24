Three people sentenced in killing of 6-month-old Pima County child

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people involved in the killing of a 6-month-old Pima County girl named Wyllow in 2017 were sentenced for the baby’s death Monday, Aug. 24. This comes after all three submitted guilty plea offers within the last year.
Wyllow’s mother, 23-year-old Kylie Brewer, was sentenced 16 years in prison with 1,261 days time served for manslaughter, two years and six months with 1,261 days time served for child abuse and five years probation for a fraud charge.
Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr., Brewer’s former boyfriend, received 15 years probation for his role in the girl’s death and Kaylie Gossett, Wyllow’s babysitter at the time, received 10 years and six months in prison for manslaughter and 15 years probation for child abuse.
During Brewer’s sentencing, the judge cited her lack of responsibility for what happened to her daughter saying that, even though she may not have been the one to hurt her child physically, it was her inaction that played a role in her daughter’s death.
“She knew what was going on and she did nothing about it,” Judge Kenneth Lee said before sentencing Brewer. “... There’s not really a lack of remorse in this matter.”
Wyllow was 6 months old when she in February 2017 from severe injuries she suffered from abuse. Records show she wasn’t taken to the hospital when her caretakers knew about her injuries and that she was also malnourished.
