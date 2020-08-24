TPD investigates fatal collision on south side

An officer from the DUI Unit responded and evaluated the Trailblazer driver and determined they were not impaired by alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the collision. It was, however, determined that the driver was utilizing a cellular phone at the time of the collision. The driver of the Trailblazer was cited for Failure to Reduce and Control Speed to Avoid a Collision and Use of a Handheld Device While Driving Involving a Collision.