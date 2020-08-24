TPD investigates fatal collision on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - TPD is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on the south side on Aug. 22 after one of the drivers involved passed away from his injuries yesterday.
At 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 22, officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the northbound exit from I-19 for the report of a serious-injury five vehicle collision.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire personnel were on scene rendering aid to all occupants of the involved vehicles.
The driver of a 1996 Buick Park Avenue, 59-year-old Jose Luis Ojeda, was transported to Banner University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to witness interviews conducted by officers, the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling westbound on Ajo in lane number two approaching the I-19 overpass when the driver observed vehicles stopped at the upcoming intersection. The driver swerved to the left to avoid collision, but was unable to stop before rear-ending a vehicle causing a chain reaction collision.
The driver rear-ended a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, which struck the Buick Park Avenue, which then struck a 2016 Ford Fusion, which then struck a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero. Officials say the Buick took most of the initial impact.
An officer from the DUI Unit responded and evaluated the Trailblazer driver and determined they were not impaired by alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the collision. It was, however, determined that the driver was utilizing a cellular phone at the time of the collision. The driver of the Trailblazer was cited for Failure to Reduce and Control Speed to Avoid a Collision and Use of a Handheld Device While Driving Involving a Collision.
The roadway was then opened to resume regular traffic.
Officers responded to Banner University Medical Center to follow-up with Ojeda, who was transported and found his condition had declined and injuries were considered life-threatening. Officers contacted Traffic Detectives and advised of the collision and the deteriorating condition of Ojeda.
Jose Luis Ojeda passed away on the morning of August 23, 2020, due to his injuries in the collision. Next of kin has been notified.
The investigation is on-going and the citations that were issued at the collision scene will be reviewed. Officers say potential further charges and/or citations are pending.
