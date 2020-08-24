UArizona welcomes its most diverse class in history

“We are so proud to welcome the most diverse incoming class to the University of Arizona this year,” UArizona President Robert C. Robbins said. “These students are beginning their college career at a unique time in our history. As the result of the pandemic, the campus experience may look different from what they expected when they first applied. However, we remain fully committed to providing all University of Arizona students with the world-class education and career preparation they need to help them achieve their goals, and we are so excited to embark on a new year with this new class of Wildcats.”