All Arizona Harkins Theatres to reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Harkins Theatres announced on Twitter that it will reopen all of its locations in Arizona on Aug. 28.
According to a video posted on their web page, all employees will wear face coverings and daily wellness checks will be administered among staff.
The theatre chain will practice-socially-distanced seating and increase fresh-air-circulation inside theatre rooms.
Movie-goers will have to schedule-in for showtimes to reduce overcrowding. E-tickets will be available for purchase on the Harkins Theatres app, or Harkins.com.
Guests will be expected to wear face coverings, except while eating or drinking in seats.
Guests that do not want to wear a face covering will be asked to wait and return to the movies when governmental public health mandates have relaxed.
Concessions will be streamlined- with card-payment-only lanes, refined menu options and reduced physical contact areas.
Harkins says to expect enhanced cleaning and sanitation, safety shields at interaction points and sanitizer stations throughout the theatre.
For more information about Harkins’ reopening strategies, click [HERE].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.