Arizona’s first diverging diamond project breaks ground

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Construction started today on Southern Arizona's very first diverging diamond. A diverging diamond is a type of interchange where both directions of traffic on the non-freeway road cross to the opposite side on both sides of the bridge.
"The diverging diamond is safer because traffic temporarily shifts to the opposite side of the road when crossing over the interstate because of that configuration," said Garin Groff, an ADOT Spokesperson. "Traffic can then make a left turn on to the on to the ramp without having to wait at another traffic signal."
Mike Hernandez, a Vail resident says the change is welcome because of the heavy traffic
“There’s a lot of traffic back up especially mid afternoon around 4 or 5 o’clock,” said Hernandez
Groff says that according to studies diverging diamonds have about 50 percent fewer accidents than other interchanges, and the accidents that do happen are less sever. But, while safety was a large factor in the decision to overhaul the current interchange so was dealing with higher traffic volume.
“This is a part of town that is expected to see an increase in traffic by about 50 percent in the next 25 years,” said Groff. “There really is a need for an interchange with much greater capacity the new one will have six lanes compared to just two lanes.
While diverging diamonds are safer, it doesn’t mean drivers won’t get confused by the new traffic flow. ADOT is currently working to prep drives for the change
"There will be lots of signs to point drivers in the right direction also the road will be configured in a way where it's pretty intuitive to drivers where traffic goes," said Groff.
ADOT says they will have information on their website under the I-10 and Houghton project tab for drivers who want to learn more.
“Anything they do would be a great not only visual improvement but I also think it will help out with traffic immensely,” said Hernandez.
The $24 million dollar project is expected to be completed by 2021. ADOT says starting next week,
Two of the east bound ramps on to the I-10 will be closed for the next three months. Those closures may cause traffic delays.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.