CBP officers confiscate ‘date-rape’ pills at port-of-entry

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, GBL is a Schedule 1 controlled substance, meaning that it has a high potential for abuse, with no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States, and a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision. GBL is a chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of the schedule 1 controlled substance Gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid (GHB). GBL, also known as Blue Nitro, is an odorless, colorless, central nervous system depressant that has addictive properties and potentially severe health consequences. GHB and GBL has been known to be used as a date-rape drug.