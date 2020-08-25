Distance learning has been tough for students with learning disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While distance learning has its ups and downs for many, it can be a particular challenge for students with learning disabilities.
Most are struggling because of the new learning environment, but also because they don't have the adaptive equipment they need.
These adaptive tools help students access their curriculum and help them learn in the way they need to learn.
Districts are doing everything they can to provide those at home, but it's still not the same.
It's also proven that in-person learning helps motivate students with learning disabilities to keep up with their assignments.
But for those who always had a hard time focusing in school, distance learning has made it even harder to focus on schoolwork.
While no one student is exactly alike, teachers do have some advice:
- Stick to a strong routine.
- Create visual schedules.
- Double back to make sure your kids are staying focused.
- Reach out to school counselors and teachers for help.
“I don’t believe for a minute that any of this has been easy for students, teachers, and families, but I am absolutely certain that the passion, the determination, and the dedication is there,” Director of Special Education for Pima County Diane Kent said.
Kent adds that teachers are feeling more prepared to help this go-round.
They know some students just can't do it online, so packets are available for them.
They also want families to know resources are available throughout the community.
These resources include:
Autism Society of Southern Arizona
- Website: https://www.as-az.org/
Raising Special Kids
- Tucson - (520) 441-4007
- Yuma - (928) 444-8803
School resources
