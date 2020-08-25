Find out how you can participate, earn prizes in #REACHTheLoop Challenge starting September

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Reach the Loop Community Coalition is launching the #ReachTheLoop Challenge to encourage Pima County residents to get out to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop and exercise.
Starting Sept. 1, individuals or families can take a photo on The Loop that captures the weekly theme. Photos can be submitted on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.
They must include the hashtag #ReachTheLoop and tag BEYOND Tucson. On Facebook, tag by using @beyond.tucson; on Twitter or Instagram, tag by using @BeyondTucson.
Anyone not on social media can participate by emailing their photo of the weekly theme to ReachTheLoop@pima.gov. Participants may enter the contest once per day in order to increase their chances of winning the weekly raffle.
You can find the entry dates and themes, HERE.
It is essential to stay safe and maintain a healthy lifestyle, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Going to The Loop has been a perfect way for my family to practice social distancing and exercise at the same time,” Denise Ugaitafa, a Reach the Loop coalition member with the Tohono O’odham Nation, said.
Because most indoor gyms remain closed, the Loop is an excellent option for outdoor activity. “Ten to twenty minutes of being outside and doing light to moderate activities can go a long way to benefiting your health and wellness,” Diego Martinez-Barrera, program coordinator for BEYOND Tucson, said. “But please remember to keep six feet between yourself and others on the Loop.”
Sergio Avila, regional outdoors coordinator for Sierra Club Outdoors, agreed.
"This is a great opportunity to get outside, get curious and get creative. Everyone is welcome; we encourage residents to search and discover something new in this area. This is your park and your land. You belong in this space."
Raffle drawings will take place on the Monday following each week’s contest. Winners can select from a Kindle Fire Tablet, Echo Dot, JBL Portable Speaker, or Tile Mate. The grand prizewinner will receive a GoPro Camera. The #ReachTheLoop Challenge starts Sept. 1, 2020, and ends September 30, 2020. Participants must be 13 or older to claim a prize. Pima County staff and their families are not eligible to win.
The Reach the Loop Community Coalition includes partnerships from Pima County Health Department, BEYOND Tucson, Sierra Club Outdoor Activities, and local community members.
For more information regarding #ReachTheLoop Challenge visit https://www.beyond-tucson.org/events/
