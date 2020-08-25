Fire sparks at apartment building under construction in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - A huge fire at an apartment building under construction in central Phoenix sent smoke into the sky that was visible from as far away as Gilbert early Tuesday morning, Aug. 25.
According to a report in AZ Family, the two-story building had been under construction for about seven months.
Read the entire AZ Family report and see photos and video HERE.
The Phoenix Fire Department said it was called out to the scene north of 12th Street and Indian School Road shortly before 6 a.m. Crews immediately went defensive and requested more firefighters be assigned.
Firefighters managed to knock down the flames relatively quickly. By 7 a.m., they had gone into mop-up mode.
No injuries have been reported. A fire department spokesman said crews would stay on the scene for the next few hours to douse any hotspots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.