FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat continues!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will strengthen slowing our thunderstorm development this week. Record breaking temperatures return Monday and Tuesday with highs ranging from 107-109F. Storm chances look to go up by the weekend which should cool our temps down closer to average.
TUESDAY: Excessive heat warning expires at 8pm. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107F. 20% chance for showers and storms.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F. 20% chance for showers and storms.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F. 30% chance for showers and storms.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F. 30% chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.
