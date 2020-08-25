Group recruiting poll workers for general election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With National Poll Worker Recruitment Day coming up on Sept. 1, a group is trying to recruit hundreds of Arizonans for the crucial task.
Traditionally poll workers are older, less diverse, and monolingual. Election Protection Arizona has partnered with Power the Polls to recruit a new cohort of poll workers that are people of color, young adults, and bilingual.
National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is a national awareness day established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage eligible people to help citizens vote by serving as poll workers.
Because of COVID-19 poll worker recruitment has become more critical than ever. Many poll workers are over the age of 61 and cannot work this year because of health concerns. EPAZ aims to keep a safe number of polling locations for the general election, allow for proper social distancing, and prevent long lines or delays.
“In-person voting is more frequently used by younger people, lower-income people, and people of color. These groups need and deserve equal representation at polling places, so people from their communities can address and meet their needs,” said Murphy Bannerman, Deputy Director Election Protection Arizona.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.