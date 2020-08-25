Man who pleaded guilty to role in 2018 murder sentenced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man who pleaded guilty to several charges related to a murder in 2018 has been sentenced.
A Pima County Superior Court judge on Monday, Aug. 24, sentenced Eric Kendrick Reino to life in prison for his role in the death of Timothy Abriola.
Reino and Isaiah Jordan Franko kidnapped Abriola on April 26, 2018, from the parking lot of an Auto Zone at 902 East Second Street, where he worked. Abriola was robbed, assaulted and then killed with a machete.
Reino pleaded guilty on July 23 to first-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery, vehicle theft and abandonment/concealment of a body.
On Jan. 6, a jury found Franko guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft, abandonment/concealment of a body, attempted aggravated robbery and attempted burglary.
He was sentenced in March to 25 years, with 697 days credit for time served, for a first-degree murder charge.
