AZDHS: Gyms, movie theaters, bars, water parks could reopen in Pima County by Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services is crediting masks and social distancing to the success in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona.
AZDHS anticipates that Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties will be in the moderate range for business to reopen when the Business Data Dashboard updates Thursday, Aug. 27. Reopening would allow certain establishments -- like movie theaters, gyms, dine-in bars and water parks, to reopen if they comply with all requirements from AZDHS.
Businesses that do not comply with the required mitigation measures will be subject to strict enforcement, according to AZDHS.
AZDHS said they will continue to partner with local authorities, county health departments, and other state agencies to ensure proper compliance and protect the health and safety of customers and employees.
