Mother of Mesa Police officer killed by drunk driver to speak at RNC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The mother of fallen Mesa police officer Brandon Mendoza is set to speak at the Republican National Convention tonight according to KPHO.
32-year-old Brandon Mendoza was killed by a drunk-driver in 2014 who was going the wrong way crashed into him-on on I-10. The drunk-driver was 42-year-old Raul Silva-Corona, an undocumented immigrant with a criminal history according to officials.
Officers say Silva-Corona had a blood alcohol content of 0.24 percent.
Silva-Corona and Mendoza both lost their lives in the incident.
Brandon’s mother, Mary Ann Mendoza is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention on the second night of the four-day event.
