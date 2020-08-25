Multiple states remove Arizona from COVID-19 travel advisory lists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Travelers from Arizona will no longer have to quarantine in some states as health leaders begin removing the Grand Canyon State from COVID-19 restricted travel lists.
New York removed Arizona from its restricted state list, according to the state’s website. Arizona has also been taken off the New Jersey list as well as Connecticut. The lists show which states have high rates of COVID-19 transmission and require travelers from those areas to self isolate for two weeks.
Arizona was put on lists across the country after the state saw a massive spike in COVID-19 early in the summer. In the past month, Arizona has seen a decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.