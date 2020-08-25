Police find evidence of theft after domestic violence arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man for weapons misconduct, domestic violence, discharging a firearm, felony flight and DUI. Other additional charges are pending.
The domestic violence incident happened in the 100 block of North 1st Street in Sierra Vista on Sunday afternoon.
When SVPD officers arrived, 55-year-old Robert Makowski had left the scene of the domestic violence incident. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Makowski near his residence on the 7000 block of E. Palo Alto and detained him after a brief vehicle pursuit. SVPD officers then arrested Makowski on the charges listed above.
Based on statements made by witnesses and Makowski himself, a search warrant was obtained for his property. Due to the nature of Makowski’s threats and an initial visual inspection of the area around his residence, the Department of Public Safety Explosive Ordinance Unit was contacted to assist with the search. The residence was cleared with the assistance of DPS, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and the SVPD tactical unit early Monday morning.
Later that morning, SVPD detectives conducted a search warrant at the residence and retrieved further evidence to support the charges against Makowski, to include additional firearms. In addition, numerous high value items previously reported to SVPD and the sheriff’s office as being stolen were recovered from the scene. At least four other theft cases with property stolen valued over $75,000 may be resolved as a result of this investigation.
As a convicted felon, Makowski is prohibited from possessing weapons. He was booked into Cochise County jail and he is being held without bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
