Tucson school, program close due to positive COVID-19 cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified School District is closing more schools following two confirmed cases across the district. TUSD has temporarily close Erickson Elementary and the special education classrooms in Rincon High school.
TUSD says a student at Erickson Elementary in the KIDCO program tested positive for COVID-19. The school has closed campus for 14 days from Aug. 25 to Sept. 7. Students attending Erickson Elementary’s on campus learning spaces will move to remote learning during the quarantine period.
TUSD also confirmed a staff member on the University/Rincon High School campus tested positive for COVID-19. Both Rincon and University High School campuses are open, however, the two Special Education classrooms on the Rincon campus have moved to remote learning for 14 days.
TUSD says they are following guidelines from the Pima County Health Department and will list all school closures HERE.
