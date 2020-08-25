TusCon Science Fiction convention postponed until 2021; virtual presentation planned in place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - TusCon Science Fiction postponed the November convention until next year due to COVID-19.
They said in a Facebook post, that due to the ongoing uncertainties, they can’t accurately predict what the pandemic conditions would be in the fall.
All 2020 memberships will be rolled over to 2021 for the Nov. 12-14 convention at the same venue.
All paid TusCon 47 / 2020 memberships will be rolled over to 2021. Next year’s TusCon will be held November 12th-14th, 2021 at our same venue, the Sheraton Tucson Hotel & Suites, 5151 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712. If you have already made reservations at the Sheraton Tucson Hotel & Suites.
In place of the in-person convention, they are working on a small Virtual TusCon Convention and video presentation to be held on Nov. 14.
If you have requests or ideas for content, please send an email to: basfa@earthlink.net with the subject header “Virtual TusCon”.
