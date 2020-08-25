University of Arizona receives five-year grant to study cellular stress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Researchers at the University of Arizona received a $1.6 million grant from the federal government to help understand how cells respond to stress and those impacts on aging and cancer.
The five-year grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences will go toward Dr. Timoth Bolger and his team at the UA Cancer Center. The lab focuses on how cells are changed once they’re introduced to stress like lack of oxygen or nutrients, according to a news release from the university.
One part of Bolger’s research will focus on mutations to the DDX3X protein, which is linked to a type of brain cancer commonly seen in children and young adults. The lab’s work will see if mutations have an effect on the stress response in cancer cells, the release stated.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.